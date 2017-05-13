Battle Creek police investigate attempted abduction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a 6 year old on Saturday.

A family member called police around 8 p.m. after a man tried to lure the child, who was playing in the yard, into his car, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

When the family member stepped out of the house, located in the 100 block of Harris Street, the driver quickly sped away, the release said.

The suspect was last seen driving an older, two-door red Chevrolet Cavalier with tinted windows and no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

