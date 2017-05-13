Businesses badly damaged in fire near Mattawan

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were on scene of a business fire in Van Buren County for several hours Friday night and Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to Mallory Pole Buildings Inc. at 24359 Red Arrow Highway in Antwerp Township around 10:20 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say the building was engulfed in flames.

The front side of the building, which houses a tanning salon and a transmission shop, suffered significant damage, authorities say. There were no reported injuries.

Dispatchers say crews were on-scene for more than four hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

