Fifth Third River Bank Run: 5K winners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The winners of the 40th Fifth Third River Bank Run have crossed the finish line.

For the men, it was Joe Niemiec of Jackson, Mich.

“Really, I’m just racing for my wife and small boy in the ER back in Ann Arbor. Had a tough week this week, and I’m just thankful that I’m able to come out here and run. And I’m doing it for Jasmine and Henry out there,” Niemiec said at the finish line. “I’m just thankful to God for giving me these talents and you know without that and without the support of my family and my coach, my wife is my coach, and without her I wouldn’t be running anymore. So I’m running for her, I’m running for my little baby, just praying that they get better.”

For the women, it was Mary Wangui, who is from Kenya. She told 24 Hour News 8 at the finish line that the weather was great for a race and it felt good to break away from the other racers.

The official finish times for the winners are not yet available.

The 10K race begins at 7:40 p.m. Tune in to WOOD TV8 to watch the race live, or watch the livestream on woodtv.com.

Look up race results here, including video results at the finish line of all races as they occur.

