Griffins beat Wolves, advance to conference finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves, winning their second-round Calder Cup playoff series in five games.

Playing Game 5 away at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, the Griffins won 5-2 and took the series 4-1.

The Griffins won Game 1 of the second-round playoff series in Chicago, lost Game 2, won Game 3, and won Game 4 in Grand Rapids on Monday.

For the third time in five years, Grand Rapid Griffins now advance to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals, where they’ll take on either the San Jose Barracuda or San Diego for chance to go to the Calder Cup Finals. The first home game in that best-of-seven series is set for Game 3 on May 24. The schedule for away games will be announced after the Pacific Division Finals.

