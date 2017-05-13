GRPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting; suspects at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened on Corinne Street SW between Buchanan and Division Avenues.

Police say there was a gathering at the home and shots rang out.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the injury is non-life threatening.

The suspects, identified as two men, one wearing a red sweatshirt, the other wearing a maroon or orange colored sweatshirt, fled on foot.

Police say no one at the home cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

