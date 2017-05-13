Prosecutors authorize warrant for suspected driver in fatal crash

Related Coverage GRPD releases photo of ‘possible’ driver in deadly crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a felony warrant has been authorized for the suspected driver in a fatal crash.

Police say the warrant issued for 24-year-old Julio Medellin is for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on Division Avenue at Alger Street, at the border of Grand Rapids and Wyoming. GRPD says it appears the driver was traveling north when his SUV hit the median and went airborne, hitting a utility pole on the west side of the road.

The force of the crash snapped the utility pole, crushing the passenger’s side of the SUV.

The 28-year-old passenger, Juan Carlos Buenida-Villalpando of Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

Police say Medellin has a $1,000,000 bond with nationwide extradition when found.

Authorities say if you see Medellin or know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

