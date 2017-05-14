Asbestos dust shuts down Battle Creek fire station

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Battle Creek is closing one of its fire stations this week to clean up asbestos dust.

Starting Monday, an asbestos abatement company will work to clean up the dust and clear the air at Fire Station No. 3 on Cliff Street.

According to a Sunday release from the city, crews were working to put in a new heating and cooling system last week when they cut holes into the ceiling and were exposed to asbestos dust.

Asbestos has been linked to diseases like asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While cleanup is underway, the crews normally based at Station No. 3 will run out of Station No. 1 on East Michigan Avenue, which is less than a mile away. Officials hope cleanup will be done by the end of the week.

Fire Station No. 3 was built in 1902.

