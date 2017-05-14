Deputies: Man, 59, killed in Nelson Twp. crash

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed and another injured in a crash in northeast Kent County.

It happened at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township.

Deputies say 18-year-old Phillip Garcia was southbound on Myers Lake Avenue and did not stop at the stop sign at 18 Mile Road. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by Edward Czarnecki, who was eastbound on 18 Mile Road.

Czarnecki, an Oakfield Township resident, died at the scene. Garcia suffered minor injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

