KDPS: Stolen property, drugs found after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person who crashed a pickup truck into a home in Kalamazoo Sunday morning could face theft and drug charges, police say.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street, near Mountain Home Cemetery. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the small pickup “careened” off the road and “launched into” the front porch of a home.

Before emergency responders arrived, the driver got out of the vehicle and collapsed in the road. That person was hospitalized.

Police say that when they searched the car, they found a “large quantity” of stolen property, components for a methamphetamine lab, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected narcotics.

Police say drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

They are working to bring multiple charges against the driver, a 25-year-old from Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994, the Criminal Investigative Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

