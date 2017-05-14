Officer Jonathan Ginka funeral procession details

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Norton Shores Police Department has provided details about the six-mile funeral procession on Tuesday for Officer Jonathan Ginka, who died last week while on duty.

Ginka, 34, died after his cruiser crashed into a tree on Henry Street in Norton Shores on Wednesday morning.

Visitation for Ginka will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, at The Lee Chapel at Sytsema Funeral Homes.

Ginka’s funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 1110 Dykstra Road in Laketon Township.

Due to space constraints, parking in the Prince of Peace lot is reserved for family members, police officers, city officials and those who need handicap parking. There will be some parking for friends and supporters in the remaining space in the lot, and overflow parking will be along Dykstra Road and other neighboring streets.

After the funeral, family members and emergency vehicles will escort Ginka’s body to its final resting place at the Laketon Township Cemetery on Horton Road. The procession will proceed east on Dykstra, turn south onto Witham Drive, then west onto Ruddiman Drive, north on Bear Lake Road, and then east on Fenner Road to the cemetery.

There will be intermittent road closures in effect for the procession. NSPD noted Witham Drive would be closed to general traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who wish to line the procession route can gather before 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ginka’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Norton Shores Crime Prevention Fund. Letters of condolence may be sent in care of the Norton Shores Police Department at 4814 S. Henry St., Norton Shores, MI 49441

Ginka is the first on-duty officer NSPD has lost.

