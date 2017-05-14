To The Point: Rep. Huizenga on Comey firing





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — it has been another explosive week in Washington.

Political Reporter Rick Albin talk to U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, about his take on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“You have to question what kind of advice is he getting? Who’s telling him that we think this is a good idea,” Huizenga said. “Granted, this is a no win situation here.

“If he had waited until after he had meet with the Russians, he would have had the charge that somehow they told him to go do this by the conspiracy theorist. If he had done it the day after he was sworn in, people would have said, ‘oh look he’s running from it.’

“Look, the hypocrisy that’s out there from Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders — so many others that had demanded he be fired prior to the election and now they’re suddenly his largest defenders, I think they just look foolish.”

Also on this May 14, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Huizenga talks about the Republican health care bill and potential tax reform.

