1 injured in crash at Kent Co. cemetery; headstones damaged

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured at least one person and appears to have damaged several headstones at a Caledonia Township cemetery.

Dispatchers got the call at 5:03 a.m. Monday for a crash at Alaska Cemetery, which is where Thornapple River Drive SE dead ends at 68th Street SE.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit a tree; tire tracks could also be seen near several damaged headstones.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

