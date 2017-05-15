13-year-old stabbed at Wayland-area mobile home

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old was stabbed in the midst of a domestic dispute Sunday night.

The incident happened at a home on Yost Street in the Yankee Springs Mobile Home Park in Yankee Springs Township at around 11 p.m.

A Barry County Sheriff’s investigator on scene said the victim was expected to survive their injuries. The suspected stabber was being interviewed by police at the scene.

Michigan State Police and Barry County Sheriff’s officers handled the investigation.

Several family members stood outside, some in tears, as police investigated inside the home where the stabbing apparently took place.

No information about what lead up to the incident was immediately available.

It was not immediately clear if the person who stabbed the teen was arrested.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

