2 injured at Allegan County construction site

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to an accident at an Allegan County construction site that injured two people.

It happened Monday morning on a site on Electric Avenue in Leighton Township, north of Wayland, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 one person was critically injured; the other person’s condition is unclear.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day and on 24 Hour News 8, beginning at noon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

