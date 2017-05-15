Authorities on scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Ionia Co.

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in southeast Ionia County early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 3:12 a.m. The crash happened in the area of Charlotte Highway and Musgrove Highway in Danby Township. Danby Township is south of Portland.

Details are limited, but authorities confirmed that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

