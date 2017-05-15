BD’s Mongolian Grill closes in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A longtime restaurant on Grand Rapids southest side has closed its doors for good.

BD’s Mongolian Grill, located on 28th Street just east of Breton Road was open for nearly two decades, serving “Create-your-own-stir-fry” dishes, according to the chain’s website.

Monday morning, a sign behind the restaurant’s door read: “Thank you for 19 amazing years! Please visit our other locations.”

Details on what caused the closure weren’t immediately available.

Those signed up for emails from the chain received an email Monday morning informing customers of the Grand Rapids closure. The email also offered a $5 discount at the BD’s Mongolian Grill in Okemos, which is the next closest location.

In addition to a number of locations on Michigan’s east side, BD’s Mongolian Grill has restaurants in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



