Be Nice: discussing teen suicide and Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you spend any time with children who are between the ages of middle school to college, they’re all talking about “13 Reasons Why” …and parents need to know about it.

The show is about a high school student who commits suicide, and leaves behind 13 tapes that describe the 13 reasons she decided to take her own life.

Representatives from Be Nice were in studio to discuss the hard topic. See video above to learn more.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 14 and 25 – so when do we have these tough conversations with our teens?

It’s important to discuss suicide and bullying whenever you, as a parent, feel like it might pertain to your son or daughter – which is often earlier than you think.

Be Nice is doing something cool Wednesday, May 17th. This will be an open-ended conversation about the Netflix series to mentor and help teens work the tough topics through in their head.

“13 Reasons Why” Panel Discussion

Wednesday, May 17

6pm

Kent County Health Department

They know that 13 Reasons Why could be a trigger for young people in depression, so a big part of the panel will be finding resources and people the teens can trust.

Another way we can spread awareness and begin the tough talks is participating in the 5K walk.

Stomp Out Stigma 5K Walk 2017

May 20, 9am – walk start

Starts at Seward Parking Lot – GVSU Pew Campus

All proceeds benefit the education programs of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan

If you are contemplating taking your life, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1800-273-TALK

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

