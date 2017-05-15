Children celebrate new playground in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new place to play for children in Grand Rapids.

Baxter Community Center Monday cut the ribbon on a new early childhood playground on its property at 935 Baxter Street SE.

Children quickly converged on the new structure to test out its climbing cave, water and sand table, slides and other activities. There’s also a shed to store toys and a shaded area for babies and toddlers.

Members of the community center say the new equipment gives younger children a place to be active while helping with their development.

“There’s also so much to do in terms of brain development that happens between those first three years of life. And so the crawling and all the exercise that goes on is all part of that great brain development as well,” said Melanie Beelen, executive director of the Baxter Community Center.

Members of the Commercial Alliance of Realtors donated more than $26,000 to the playground project.

