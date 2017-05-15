Consumers Energy: leading the way in local development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy has served West Michigan for more than 130 years. Today, they’re committed to helping the region grow through a special program called the Pure Michigan Business Connect. Here to tell us more about it was Dan Malone, Tim Mraz, and Tim English.

As part of Pure Michigan Business Connect, Consumers Energy has invested more than $365 million in West Michigan companies since June 2015. This is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to spend $5 billion over five years with Michigan businesses. This commitment comes on the heels of increasing its spending with Michigan businesses by $1 billion between 2011 and 2015.

