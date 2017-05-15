Deputies: Kzoo mom drove drunk, crashed with 2 kids in vehicle

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk and crashing with her two children in the vehicle.

It happened around 11:52 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found the 29-year-old woman in the 57000 block of M-62 in LaGrange Township, southwest of Dowagiac, after the crash. Investigators say she lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the roadway and rolled into several trees, coming to rest on its side.

The woman’s 9-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son were also in the vehicle, according to deputies. Car seats and seat belts were being used before the crash, they said.

The mom and two children were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The woman was eventually arrested. Authorities are withholding her name until she’s arraigned on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with an expired license and two counts of child endangerment.

The two children have been turned over to Child Protective Services.

