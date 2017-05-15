Dirty Dining: Target 8 investigates Kent Co. restaurant violations





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roaches, mice, dangerously cold food, old bandages, fingernail clippings, a rat tail. Nothing you’ll find on the menu at your favorite restaurant.

But that’s just some of what Target 8 discovered sorting through more than 10,000 inspection reports for Kent County restaurants.

Tonight on 24 Hour News 8 at 6, Target 8 ranks the top 10 violators and finds some surprising names, raising questions about enforcement.

Then, on 24 Hour News 8 at 11, we put the top violator’s buffet to the test. The frog legs were cold.

Tuesday on 24 Hour News 8 at 6, Target 8 finds the top violator hiding behind an alias. At 11, how does a rat tail get into a crab rangoon?

Wednesday on 24 Hour News 8 at 6: rising from the roaches.

And finally on Thursday on 24 Hour News 8 at 6: Target 8 takes a look at life after the closure of XO Asian Cuisine in downtown Grand Rapids.

