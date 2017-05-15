Driver killed in rollover on US-131 identified

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-131 in Wyoming last week.

Breanna Stogsdill, 28, of Grand Rapids was thrown from her SUV when it rolled on the highway shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. She died later at the hospital.

Witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 that Stogsdill appeared to traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. MSP Sgt. Brett Sova said investigators are awaiting toxicology reports, but believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

A memorial service for Stogsdill was held Saturday.

The crash shut down a stretch of northbound US-131 north of 44th Street for about three hours.

