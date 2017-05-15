Former Tiger Kirk Gibson speaking about Parkinson’s in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson will speak about his battle with Parkinson’s disease in Grand Rapids next week.

Spectrum Health is hosting an event called “Team Up to Beat Parkinson’s Disease” on May 23 at DeVos Performance Hall downtown. The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is free, but seating is limited so people who wish to attend should preregister online.

The event will also include a panel of Spectrum Health neurologists will discuss the condition and what they have learned while treating it. Spectrum says about 1 million Americans have Parkinson’s.

Gibson, now 59, is a Pontiac native and was a two-sport star at Michigan State University. As a pro, he won world championships with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was also the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks. His son, Cam Gibson, currently plays for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Kirk Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago and is being treated by Spectrum’s Dr. Ashok Sriram.

——

Online:

Kirk Gibson Foundation

National Parkinson Foundation

