Holland DPS: Porch fire was arson

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland authorities say a fire that broke out at a home on early Monday morning was the result of arson.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the porch of the house at 461 Harrison Ave., north of W. 19th Street, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. HDPS said the fire resulted in a broken window and that allowed some flames into the house.

HDPS cadets working parking enforcement doused the fire with an extinguisher. Firefighters then finished putting it out and ventilated the house.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say someone set the fire on purpose, though they did not specify how in a Monday night release. They called it an arson.

They say it’s not believed to be linked to two arsons in Holland last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877.887.4536, email Holland police at policetips@cityofholland.com or call the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee at 1.800.44.ARSON.

HDPS reminded residents that the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of an arsonist.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

