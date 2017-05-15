Prison for man who stabbed Portage woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who stabbed a woman in her Portage home a year ago is headed to a state prison.

Monday, Brandon Luevano was sentenced to between six months and 20 years behind bars.

Authorities say Luevano stabbed Victoria Enos at her home in the early hours of May 5, 2016. Enos sustained wounds to her chest and arms but recovered.

Enos said Luevano knows her daughter. He apparently stayed in their house after the daughter went to bed and then attacked Enos.

Luevano was arrested a few days later and charged him with first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and two counts of car theft.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

