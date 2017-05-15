Report: Michigan 10th nationwide for drug problems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is among the ten states with the biggest drug problem, according to a new analysis by WalletHub.

WalletHub said its rankings are based on 15 key areas, including the percentage of teenagers and adults who used illicit drugs in the past month; the number of opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people, per capita overdose deaths, methamphetamine lab incidents, and admissions to substance abuse treatment services.

Michigan ranked 10th overall for its drug problem. It was the only Midwest state to make the top ten list for its overall drug problem.

The Great Lakes state ranked above average in six problem areas, including:

Number of opioid pain reliever prescriptions per capita (No. 10)

Percentage of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month (No. 11)

Percentage of teenagers who were offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property in the past year (No. 13)

Percentage of teenagers who used illicit drugs in the past month (No. 15)

Number of drug overdose deaths per capita (No. 15)

Number of substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 people 12 years and older using illicit drugs (No. 19)

WalletHub said blue states tended to have bigger drug problems than red states. The designation was based off of how states went during the 2016 presidential election.

The District of Columbia ranked as the place with the worst drug problem. It had the highest percentage of adults who needed but did not receive drug treatment in the past year. It also ranked second for the highest percentage of adult and teenage drug users.

Vermont ranked 2nd overall among places with the biggest drug problems, followed by Colorado, Delaware and Rhode Island.

West Virginia had the most per capita overdose deaths, followed by New Hampshire, Kentucky and Ohio. The fewest per capita overdose deaths were out West, in Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. However, South Dakota had the most per capita drug arrests, according to WalletHub.

Colorado had the highest percentage of adult and teenagers using illicit drugs in the past month.

Alabama had the highest rate of opioid prescriptions, but ranked well below many states for their overall drug problem, coming in at No. 42.

