Sport a safe, beautiful tan at Grand City Tanning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With spring in full gear and summer right around the corner, you’re probably thinking about wearing shorts, a bathing suit, or a strappy dress. With a lot of leg, you’ll definitely want to have beautiful, glowing skin.

Some folks may be tempted to head to a tanning booth to speed up that process, but we all know there are lots of undesirables associated with sun exposure like skin cancer, aging, and wrinkling of your skin.

Fortunately, there are healthy alternatives right here in West Michigan! Check out the video above where Rachael visits Grand City Tanning.

“I’ve had a lot of spray tans, and Grand City Tanning is the nicest, most professional place I’ve ever gone for one. They ask you what color you want, and then evenly apply it.” – Rachael

With lots of fun summer events on the calendar, like weddings and outdoor parties, make the decision to sport a “safe tan”.

These spray tans look great and are dermatologist approved – paraben and gluten-free, and vegan friendly.

Grand City Tanning

www.grandcitytanning.com

3095 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Laker Babe Cave – 4963 Lake Michigan Drive

Allendale

eightWest special – $10 off your first tan through the end of May

