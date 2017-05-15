Summer warmth arrives in West Michigan midweek

The sun shines over Holland on a sweltering day. (Sept. 6, 2016)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve already enjoyed temperatures in the 80s twice this year, but we have yet to do it in May. That is going to change Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s been a fairly cool month so far with temperatures the first half of the month running a little more than three degrees below average.

A May 15, 2017 map shows the North America temperature anomaly to date.

We’ll put a dent in the cool monthly averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with what Storm Team 8 expects to be the warmest two days of May.

A May 15, 2017 chart shows high temperatures expected for the week.

West Michigan’s highest temperatures Monday will be well into the 70s, even near the lakeshore. The mild temperatures will come with a southeast wind.

It’ll began to change Tuesday morning, when a warm front moves through, generating a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from Grand Rapids to the north.

A May 15, 2017 image shows the warm front coming across West Michigan around noon on Tuesday.

The warmest temperatures of 2017 to date will arrive Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday. Those temperatures are expected to top our high so far of the year, which was 81 degrees on April 26.

The last time we had temperatures peak at 85 degrees or warmer was early September, over eight months ago!

However, temperatures may not reach 80 degrees from Grand Haven to the north because of a south-southwest wind coming off of Lake Michigan.

A May 15, 2017 map shows expected highs for Tuesday afternoon.

This will not be one of those patterns that hits and holds. A sharp cold front will move through Thursday, knocking down temperatures to the 60s on Friday. Depending on the position of the low pressure system, it appears weekend temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for highs.

Upper level winds Thursday
Upper level winds Friday

Storm Team 8 expects West Michigan to resume a cooler than average pattern once again as we head toward Memorial Day Weekend.

Despite the brief warmup, West Michigan’s average temperatures will remain below average, according to the 8-14 day temperature outlook on May 15, 2017.

—-
