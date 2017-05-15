Summer warmth arrives in West Michigan midweek





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve already enjoyed temperatures in the 80s twice this year, but we have yet to do it in May. That is going to change Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s been a fairly cool month so far with temperatures the first half of the month running a little more than three degrees below average.

We’ll put a dent in the cool monthly averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with what Storm Team 8 expects to be the warmest two days of May.

West Michigan’s highest temperatures Monday will be well into the 70s, even near the lakeshore. The mild temperatures will come with a southeast wind.

It’ll began to change Tuesday morning, when a warm front moves through, generating a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from Grand Rapids to the north.

The warmest temperatures of 2017 to date will arrive Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday. Those temperatures are expected to top our high so far of the year, which was 81 degrees on April 26.

The last time we had temperatures peak at 85 degrees or warmer was early September, over eight months ago!

However, temperatures may not reach 80 degrees from Grand Haven to the north because of a south-southwest wind coming off of Lake Michigan.

This will not be one of those patterns that hits and holds. A sharp cold front will move through Thursday, knocking down temperatures to the 60s on Friday. Depending on the position of the low pressure system, it appears weekend temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for highs.

Upper level winds Thursday Upper level winds Friday

Storm Team 8 expects West Michigan to resume a cooler than average pattern once again as we head toward Memorial Day Weekend.

