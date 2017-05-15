Switch, Consumers Energy work to power pyramid with renewable energy

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy says it’s working with Switch to completely power its pyramid with renewable energy.
The utility company says the 1.8 million square-foot Switch pyramid data center campus that opened in Gaines Township in March would become Consumers Energy’s first customer for a proposed program. The initiative would allow large businesses to match their energy use with renewable energy sources.
Consumers Energy says the proposed pilot program would help defray costs for new renewable energy sources.
Consumers Energy says 10 percent of its current energy supply comes from clean sources; the utility company must produce 15 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2021, according to a new state law.
The program must still be approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission. If it’s successful, Consumers Energy says it may expand the initiative.