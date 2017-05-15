Video shows bus hit pole, downing power lines

Related Coverage Passengers trapped after bus hits utility pole





KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Video from inside a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus shows the tense moments when the bus crashed into a utility pole, bringing down power lines and trapping passengers inside.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on West Main Street in Kalamazoo Township. Four people were hurt, but their injuries were minor.

The video, obtained by 24 Hour News 8 on Monday through the Freedom of Information Act, shows seven working cameras on the bus.

The view from the front of the bus shows a car start to edge into the bus’ lane. The bus driver swerves and then slams through the power pole, which comes to a rest on top of the bus.

The same moment from a camera inside the bus shows the car clip the front end of the bus before it collided with the pole.

In the video, the dozen or so people on board can be heard catching their breath in the tense moments immediately after the crash. Passengers asked each other if everyone was OK.

>>App users can click here to watch the raw video

The crash was just the start of the ordeal. Consumers Energy had to de-energize the live wires that landed on top of the bus before passengers could exit safely. That took about an hour.

“It was a little bit startling, but nothing too extreme from there,” a passenger named Rick told 24 Hour News 8 just after he was freed from the bus.

Police on scene said the bus driver had no other choice but to swerve to avoid the car. It’s unclear if the driver of the car was ticketed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

