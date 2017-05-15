Woman injured when car hits Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a house in Kalamazoo.

Public safety officers say they were called to the 3800 block of Portage Road at 1:20 a.m. Monday.

There, officers found a car that had hit a corner of a house, leaving the driver with head and facial injuries. The Kalamazoo woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; her condition was unknown as of Monday morning.

Nobody else was inside the vehicle or in the home at the time of the crash.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the crash. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

