1 airlifted to hospital after Mecosta Co. crash

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County on Tuesday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 8 Mile Road in Mecosta Township, south of Big Rapids.

A vehicle heading southbound on Northland Drive was hit by a westbound vehicle on 8 Mile Road, according to a Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The other driver was taken to Spectrum Health Hospital in Big Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries.

