Benefits for veterans you may not know about

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For those who have served in the military there are some benefits veterans earn… and might not even realize are available to them. Carrie Anderson was here to fill us in on those benefits.
Effective March 14, 2017 a new law established the following as presumptive conditions related to the ground water contaminants for the those military service members who served at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987.
- Adult leukemia
- Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes
- Bladder cancer
- Kidney cancer
- Liver cancer
- Multiple myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Parkinson’s disease
Kent County Veteran Services
Learn how to find assistance by calling 616- 632-5722 or visiting https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/camp-lejeune/