Benefits for veterans you may not know about

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For those who have served in the military there are some benefits veterans earn… and might not even realize are available to them. Carrie Anderson was here to fill us in on those benefits.

Effective March 14, 2017 a new law established the following as presumptive conditions related to the ground water contaminants for the those military service members who served at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987.

Adult leukemia

Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

Bladder cancer

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Multiple myeloma

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Parkinson’s disease

Kent County Veteran Services

Learn how to find assistance by calling 616- 632-5722 or visiting https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/camp-lejeune/

