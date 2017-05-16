Downtown GR Inc. Announces 2017 Movies in the Park lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announced the film lineup for Movies in the Park 2017. DGRI also will introduce several new features that aim to continue enhancing the appeal of the event program and experience for all Grand Rapidians. These changes include:

Gabriella de la Vega of WYCE’s El Mundo Musical will join DJ Adrian Butler as the event host and emcee

A 400 square foot LED video wall

No more waiting for the sun to go down

The 2017 Movies in the Park lineup

The first movie will begin at 7pm and the second movie will begin at 9:30pm.

June 2 – Zootopia & Star Trek

June 16 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory & Pan’s Labyrinth

July 7 – Mrs. Doubtfire & Forrest Gump

July 21 – Book of Life & Jaws

August 4 – Selena & The Bodyguard

August 18 – Remember the Titans & Pitch Perfect

