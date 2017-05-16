Downtown GR’s Movies in the Park 2017 lineup, changes revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A dozen movies will grace a giant video wall in downtown Grand Rapids this summer during Movies in the Park 2017.

The 400-foot LED video wall — presented in partnership with Livespace – will replace the giant inflatable screen used in past years. Because of this, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. will be able to start its free movie nights in Ah-Nab-Awen Park earlier, meaning every night is a double feature. Pre-movie entertainment will begin at 6 p.m.

Organizers from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. revealed the changes early Tuesday morning, as well as this year’s movie lineup, which includes:

June 2, 7 p.m.: Zootopia (PG, Spanish subtitles)

June 2, 9:30 p.m.: Star Trek (PG-13, Spanish subtitles)

June 16, 7 p.m.: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (PG, English subtitles)

June 16, 9:30 p.m.: Pan’s Labyrinth (R, English subtitles)

July 7, 7 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire (PG-13, Spanish subtitles)

July 7, 9:30 p.m.: Forrest Gump (PG-13, Spanish subtitles)

July 21, 7 p.m.: Book of Life (PG, English subtitles)

July 21, 9:30 p.m.: Jaws (PG, English subtitles)

Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Selena (PG, Spanish subtitles)

Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m.: The Bodyguard (R, Spanish subtitles)

Aug. 18, 7 p.m.: Remember the Titans (PG, English subtitles)

Aug. 18, 9:30 p.m.: Pitch Perfect (PG-13, English subtitles)

Several changes are also coming to this year’s Movies in the Park, including a more inclusive experience. Spanish subtitles during every other movie night for Spanish speaking visitors and people with hearing impairments. Gabriella de la Vega of WYCE’s El Mundo Musical will also join DJ Adrian Butler as event host and emcee.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. plans to continue its partnership with Coalition for Tabacco Free Parks and the High Five Program for a cleaner, healthier event.

Last year, approximately 79 percent of waste generated during Movies in the Park was recycled or composted, according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Ultimately, organizers would like to make it a zero waste event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blanket, chairs, beer, wine and snacks to the event. Local food vendors will also be on site.

Organizers warn the best seats go fast, so they encourage moviegoers to arrive early and plan ahead for parking. Free bicycle parking is available at the park.

Guests under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

All showings are weather dependent.

Online:

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.’s Movies in the Park 2017

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

