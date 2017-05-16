Driver facing charges in deadly M-21 crash near Saranac

Related Coverage Semi-truck driver killed in crash near Saranac

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County woman is facing charges for allegedly causing a deadly crash involving two semi-trucks.

Ionia County authorities say Lisa Thrush is being charged with a moving violation causing death and a moving violation causing great bodily impairment in connection to the April 5 crash, which killed 47-year-old Anthony Nunez of Hudsonville. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Thrush, 40, of Saranac was heading south on Hawley Highway when she pulled out in front of a Nunez’s semi-truck, which was heading east on M-21 (Bluewater Highway) in Boston Township, near Saranac.

Nunez swerved to avoid Thrush’s pickup truck and hit a westbound semi-truck hauling grain head-on. Nunez died instantly, according to authorities.

Thrush and her passenger, 18-year-old Hunter Thrush-Davis, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the grain hauler, 34-year-old Trevlor Vanderwall of Hemlock, was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for about 11 hours as authorities investigated and crews cleaned up the spilled grain and wreckage.

If convicted on the more serious charge, Thrush could spend up to a year in jail.

