SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday after their SUV crashed into an auto shop near South Haven.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Auto Value, located at 8668 M-140 in South Haven Township.

Witnesses told police that the SUV was serving before veering off the road then crashing through the front window of the auto shop.

Investigator told 24 Hour News 8 the crash appears to be cause by a medical issue.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit