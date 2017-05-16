Federal prison for man behind skimming scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man behind a gas pump skimming and identity theft scheme with victims in six states, including Michigan, is headed to a federal prison.

Antonio DeJesus Perez-Martinez, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Perez-Martinez organized a scheme to steal people’s credit and debit card information by putting devices called skimmers in pumps at local gas stations. In February, he was convicted of credit account fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Perez-Martinez was the last of eight people charged in the case, though federal authorities say the scheme at times involved more than 12. Several other suspects have already pleaded guilty in connection to the scheme and been sentenced.

Authorities say Perez-Martinez is a Cuban national with a U.S. green card. He was previously living in Austin, Texas.

