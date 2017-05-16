Fire causes $25K in damage to Battle Creek business

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A business damaged by fire didn’t have working smoke detectors or a functioning fire suppression system, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Crews got the call at 7:42 p.m. Monday for a fire at Pomp’s Tire, located at 4139 W. Columbia Ave.

When they arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the south end of the business.

Crews stopped the fire from spreading to the north end of the business, but the smoke and flames still caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, authorities said. The worst damage was to a storage area, with smoke damage throughout the building.

No one was inside the business at the time and no one was injured, according to authorities.

The fire marshal is trying to determine what sparked the fire.

