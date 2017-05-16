Gas station employee, customer hurt in shootout

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gunshots were exchanged between a customer and employee at a Muskegon Heights gas station Tuesday evening.

They were taken to separate hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It happened at the Marathon station near the intersection of Glade Street and Hackley Avenue after 7 p.m.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating what led to the shootout between the employee and the customer, who was pumping gas, according to Chief Joseph Thomas. Police are talking to witnesses and hoping to find surveillance video that could provide more information.

Anyone who has information can call Muskegon Heights police at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7453.

