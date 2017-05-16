Get the care you need from the comfort of your own home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As we age – and our parents age – the need for medical care increases. Maybe you don’t want to resort to a nursing home… is there a way to stay in your own home and get that level of care? Our expert in estate planning, David Carrier is here to talk about PACE.
What is PACE and is it for me?
PACE stands for: Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). If you have a loved one in need of a nursing home, but would love to stay in the comfort of their own home – PACE is just the program for you.
PACE is a comprehensive health program created to help seniors remain at home for as long as possible. It is funded by Medicare and Medicaid.
