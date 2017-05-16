Get the care you need from the comfort of your own home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As we age – and our parents age – the need for medical care increases. Maybe you don’t want to resort to a nursing home… is there a way to stay in your own home and get that level of care? Our expert in estate planning, David Carrier is here to talk about PACE.

What is PACE and is it for me?

PACE stands for: Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). If you have a loved one in need of a nursing home, but would love to stay in the comfort of their own home – PACE is just the program for you.

PACE is a comprehensive health program created to help seniors remain at home for as long as possible. It is funded by Medicare and Medicaid.

Grand Rapids LifePlan Workshop

4965 East Beltline Ave. – Grand Rapids

Wednesday, May 17 6pm-8pm

Thursday, May 18 6pm-8pm

Norton Shores LifePlan Workshops

131 S. Seaway Drive – Norton Shores

Friday, May 19 2pm-4pm

Thursday, June 8 3pm-5pm

Portage LifePlan Workshop

3275 Cooley Drive – Portage

Thursday, May 18 3pm-5pm

Thursday, May 25 3pm-5pm

Holland LifePlan Workshops

Haworth Inn – Hope College

Thursday, May 25 2pm-4pm

Hometown LifePlan Workshops

Tuesday, June 6 2pm-4pm

Courtyard by Marriott

12891 Harper Village Drive – Battle Creek

