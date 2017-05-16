GRPS students build, design home for family in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school students in Grand Rapids celebrated the completion of a yearlong project for a family in need on Tuesday.

Academy for Design and Construction students designed and built a house in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County. The house was built for a family in need of a stable and affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County has been partnering with Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Academy for Design and Construction to build affordable houses since 2005. This is the tenth house built by students in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.

