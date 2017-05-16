GVSU Empowers Future Leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — GVSU’s Cook Leadership Program is helping students learn to become strong leaders and mentors. Every year the program takes in about seventy students that they train to be observant, effective, and ethical leaders.

Each student meets a high standard of criteria as they are accepted into the program. This includes having high academic achievement, being involved in the campus community, and a personal passion to lead the public for good.

The students are given opportunities to take the skills they learn through the program and apply them in the real world, both here in West Michigan and abroad. They attend events through GVSU and learn from nationally recognized speakers from around the world. There are partnerships with businesses downtown such as the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and the Economics Club of Grand Rapids.

Grand Valley wants to educate leaders for the future and make sure it stays connected with community. Find out if you can apply to the program or for simply more info, head over to the Hauenstein Center site. All GVSU educational programs can be found on their main site.

Grand Valley State University is a proud partner of Connecting with Community.

