Kent County deputies searching for missing man, 84

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies say 84-year-old Paul Fuss was last seen in front of his home in the 13000 block of 68th Street SE around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Fuss is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with red hair and a full grey beard. He was last seen wearing overalls.

Anyone with information on Fuss’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

