Mental competency exam ordered in Oceana Co. store crash

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver accused of crashing into an Oceana County store will be undergoing a mental competency exam.

Matthew Krueger was ordered by an Ocean District Court judge to undergo the exam.

On May 3, authorities say Krueger crashed into the Shopko Hometown store in Hart, south of Ludington, after he was allegedly denied a prescription refill at the pharmacy. He is charged with malicious destruction of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.

In 2015, Krueger was found not guilty by reason of insanity for setting fire to a hobby barn in Oceana County, which was owned by his family, on Feb. 8. Later that morning, he called in a bomb threat to the Coast Guard station in Grand Haven, rammed the gate and assaulted a service member.

As part of the pleas, Krueger was sent to a mental health facility. It’s unclear how long he was there because those records are private. However, 24 Hour News 8 was told he was released after evaluations by state of mental health professionals showed he was fit for release.

Shopko crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Shopko Hometown store, located at 2278 Comfort Drive in Hart, after a vehicle crashed into the storefront on May 3, 2017. (Oceana County Press) Wood covers an area where a vehicle crashed into the Shopko Hometown store in Hart. (May 4, 2017) Wood covers an area where a vehicle crashed into the Shopko Hometown store in Hart. (May 4, 2017) A sign welcomes customers to the repaired Shopko Hometown store after a vehicle crashed into the building. (May 4, 2017)

