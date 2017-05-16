MI suspends license of lipo doctor working in pole barn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has suspended the license of a doctor who is accused of performing liposuction surgery in an Allegan County pole barn.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Tuesday it had suspended Dr. Bradley Bastow’s osteopathic physician’s license.

The state cites numerous violations, including performing procedures in an unsanitary, unfinished pole barn; mixing animal and human drugs; and taking a controlled substance from the business for personal use.

The procedures allegedly happened in a pole barn located at 6990 114th Avenue in Glenn, between Saugatuck and South Haven. The address is listed as the main business location on the website for Body Laser Sculpting. The Allegan County Health Department said Bastow didn’t have a certificate of occupancy and wasn’t approved for any business activities.

LARA also alleges Bastow improperly disposed and stored medical waste and improperly dispensed controlled substances.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” LARA Director Shelly Edgerton said in a Tuesday news release. “Our top priority is the health and safety of Michiganders, and the dangerous and deplorable conditions of Dr. Bastow’s facility warranted an immediate suspension of his medical license.”

Allegan County sheriff’s officials were called to the scene in April after an emergency medical call came in for a patient with difficulty breathing.

In 2013, Bastow was fined $1,000 by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for failing to meet safety requirements by ensuring instruments were calibrated, doing regular inventories of radioactive substances and keeping accurate records.

