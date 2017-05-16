Mongolian Grill manager: No gift card refunds despite closure

Related Coverage BD’s Mongolian Grill closes in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The abrupt closing of BD’s Mongolian Grill on 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids caught long time customers off guard. Now some are wondering what to do with their gift cards.

24 Hour News 8 has received a number of inquiries on whether they’ll get a refund for the certificates.

A manager at the Mongolian Grill in Okemos says all sales are final. He says cards are still good at the company’s remaining restaurants, and that there are no plans to refund customers who bought the cards intending to use them in Grand Rapids.

Unfortunately, the closest Mongolian Grill is in Okemos, east of Lansing.

The Okemos manager says they too have received several calls inquiring about the gift cards.

