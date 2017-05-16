Muskegon Heights superintendent leaving for other job

MUSKEGON Heights, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is searching for a new superintendent.
Current Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross is leaving the district to become the superintendent for Okemos Public Schools, east of Lansing.
Zachery-Ross sent a letter to the district saying she is proud to have worked in Muskegon Heights and bring the district financial stability.
>>PDF: Zachery-Ross’ letter
Zachery-Ross has been superintendent in Muskegon Heights for about five years since a financial emergency was declared there and the district was transitioned to a charter academy. The financial emergency was labeled resolved in 2016.