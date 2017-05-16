NB I-196 at M-89 near Fennville closed due to crash

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound I-196 at M-89, 124th Avenue, in Allegan County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a rolled over semi-truck on I-196 in Ganges Township, near Fennville.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Traffic Conditions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

