No injuries in fire at Padnos recycling center

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at the Padnos recycling center in Wyoming on Tuesday evening.

The fire near the intersection of 44th Street SW and Clay Avenue was quickly knocked down by crews from the Wyoming, Cutlerville and Kentwood fire departments.

There were no reported injuries.

There was a power outage affecting about 1,300 Consumers Energy customers in the area, but Consumers’ officials have not yet determined if the outage was related to the fire.

